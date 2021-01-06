Devils dance, observe virus protocols at Ecuador festival

PILLARO, Ecuador (AP) — Talk of the devil and he is bound to appear, the saying goes. In Ecuador, that means even during the pandemic. On Wednesday, an Andean village festival known as the Diablada, or dance of the devils, was muted because of the health emergency. But a small group of people in demon and other costumes still danced without spectators, obeying municipal rules that no more than 30 people participate as Ecuador struggles to contain the spread of COVID-19. The costumed fiends assembled in a designated area in Pillaro, denied the chance to strut through streets and grimace at big crowds as they previously did.