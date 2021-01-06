Drier conditions funnel in for Wednesday

This morning temperatures are starting us off in the 20s and 30s, but those wind chill values are allowing us to feel even colder than what the thermometer is reading. Values are in the teens and 20s around our viewing area. Wind gusts are around 15 MPH for most today.

Still picking up air from the north/northwest which won't allow us to warm up too much today. Most will hover around freezing with temperatures in the 30s. Lower elevations will be in the mid-upper 30s today.

Drier conditions will continue to work in as high pressure is nearby. Light snow is possible to linger for the higher elevations throughout the day. Primarily during the morning we need to be aware of some slick travel and some poor visibility. Patchy fog is working in especially for the western half of the viewing area. Take your time and allow yourself a few extra minutes.

Overnight mostly cloudy and dry conditions are in store. Temperatures will fall into the 20s for most. Tomorrow expect a dry and warmer day. High temperatures will raise into the 40s for the majority of our area. Still expect a few clouds around, but overall we aren't tracking any precipitation until Friday. This system still has some uncertainty, but a good agreement with models is that most of the rain/snow will be around our southern counties. Snow totals still aren't clear mainly because of rain/snow timing and position of the snow line. There could be a sharp cut off. I would expect some precipitation though on Friday!