Family and Friends remember Lieutenant James D. Vance

BRUSHFORK, WV (WVVA)- Friends and family said their final goodbyes to retired Lieutenant James D. Vance on Wednesday.

Funeral services was held at the Brushfork armory in Brushfork. Vance died on January first of Coronavirus. A sea of law enforcement was represented including Vance's childhood friend, and partner at the police department, chief Dennis Dillow, who says he will remember their 40 plus years friendship.

"He was truly that person, he was not your blood, but he was your family. I don't know how to explain it but he's just a brother from another mother as they say. He's truly going to be missed. I can't imagined, and I can't think back to really apart of my life that he wasn't apart of. From the time I was 10 or 12 years old. I hope he rest easy, and he will greatly be missed," Chief Dennis Dillow of the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department said.

Vance retired as Lieutenant on June 25, 2020 after 23 years of service in law enforcement.