Fishermen rescue naked fugitive from Australian tree

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Two fishermen have rescued a naked fugitive who they found sitting on a tree branch in Australian crocodile habitat. Cam Faust says he and fellow recreational fisher heard 40-year-old Luke Voskresensky yell for help on Sunday as they set crab traps from their dinghy in mangroves on the outskirts of Darwin. Faust says Voskresensky had explained that he had been lost for four days and survived by eating snails. Voskresensky was taken to a Darwin hospital, where he was placed under police guard. Police say he had gone on the run after being charged with armed robbery and freed on bail.