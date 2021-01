RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard had a season-high 22 points as Richmond defeated Rhode Island 80-73. Grant Golden had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Richmond. Blake Francis added 15 points and Nathan Cayo had 14. Gilyard made 6 of 8 3-pointers and had five steals. Fatts Russell had 18 points and six rebounds for the Rams. Antwan Walker added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jeremy Sheppard had 11 points.