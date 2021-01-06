Skip to Content

Gov. Ralph Northam responds to D.C. protest, Gov. Justice comments on protest

RICHMOND, Va./CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WVVA) - Governor Ralph Northam is sending reinforcements to help law enforcement in Washington, D.C. and Gov. Justice has responded to the events unfolding in our nation's capital.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday afternoon that he is mobilizing members of the Virginia National Guard, as well as 200 Virginia state troopers to support law enforcement in Washington, D.C.

Northam said that he and his team are working closely with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer.

In West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice has responded to the protest in Washington, D.C.

