Herd postpones men’s basketball series with Charlotte

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Marshall men's basketball has postponed this weekend's home series with Charlotte, the university announced Wednesday.

The contests scheduled for Friday, January 8 and Saturday, January 9 will be pushed back, due to a lack of "student-athletes from COVID-19, contact tracing and injuries."

Both schools are working with Conference USA to rescheduled those games.

The Thundering Herd is scheduled to take the court next at Western Kentucky on January 14.