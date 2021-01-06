Local cosmetic surgeon gives risks of fillers and COVID-19

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - The FDA recently released a report saying cosmetic facial fillers could interact with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

This interaction could lead to minor facial swelling around the areas where fillers are placed.

Greg Harvey, a local doctor, said this risk is small and rare, and can be treated with routine medications. Therefore, no one should be deterred from getting the vaccine due to a cosmetic procedure.

"They should still have the vaccine administered," said Harvey. "We do recommend that two weekd before the procedure or two weeks after, they should probably not have the vaccine for that period of time, two weeks before or two weeks after."

Harvey said this interaction only occurs with the Moderna vaccine, and any interaction that does occur is minor.