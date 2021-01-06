Maryland governor mobilizing guard members for Washington

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he’s mobilizing 500 National Guard members to help authorities restore order in and around the U.S. Captiol after supporters of President Donald Trump breached security and entered the building. Hogan said Wednesday he made the decision after speaking to the Secretary of the Army. The governor also said he is sending in 200 Maryland State Police troopers. Supporters of Trump entered the Capitol in protest over the presidential vote as Congress was meeting. Lawmakers were set to vote to affirm Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win over Trump when the chaos ensued.