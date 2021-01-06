Neil Young becomes latest artist to sell stake in his songs

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran rock star Neil Young has become the latest artist to strike gold with his song catalogue. The Hipgnosis Songs Fund, a British investment company, announced that it had acquired a 50 percent stake in Young’s catalogue of some 1,180 songs that include ‘Heart of Gold,’ ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ and ‘Cinnamon Girl.’ Terms were not disclosed. The deal comes a month after Bob Dylan sold his song publishing for a fortune estimated at between $300 million and a half billion dollars. Song publishing is being looked at as a valuable investment at a time music sales have collapsed and the concert industry is on hold due to the pandemic.