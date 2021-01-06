Netanyahu re-election hopes hinge on vaccination campaign

JERUSALEM (AP) — For media-obsessed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the coronavirus vaccine has arrived just in time. With elections approaching in March, Netanyahu has placed his world-leading vaccination drive at the center of his re-election campaign. He has launched an aggressive media blitz portraying him as almost singlehandedly leading the country out of the pandemic. He appears to be betting that a successful vaccination effort can persuade voters to forget about his corruption trial and the economic damage caused by the coronavirus crisis. It is the latest attempt by Netanyahu to use social media to circumvent the scrutiny of the traditional media.