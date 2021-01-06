New Mississippi flag without rebel symbol being put into law

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi officials are finishing the process of adopting a new flag with a magnolia and the phrase "In God We Trust."

It's happening six months after legislators retired the last state flag in the U.S. with the Confederate battle emblem.

Voters approved the new magnolia flag in November after a commission recommended the design.

Legislators must put a description of the new flag into state law.

Senators on Wednesday voted 38-7 to pass such a bill.

That followed a 119-1 House vote on Tuesday.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign the bill into law in the next few days.