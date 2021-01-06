Quiet into Thursday, but another dose of wintery weather will wrap up the work week

Aside from lots of lingering clouds, drier air will work in tonight and last into Friday. Lows tonight will be cold, in the 20s for most. Be aware that slick spots could be possible in some areas (especially higher elevations) due to the snow we had earlier!

Thursday is looking quiet, but cool & cloudy with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds should stay rather calm throughout the day, but it will start to get a bit breezy again by Thursday evening as an area of low pressure approaches us from the southwest.

While areas to our south (especially the NC high country and Piedmont) look to take the brunt of this system, our area will still get brushed to the south, so some of our area could see some light snow accumulations on Friday.

Snow showers look likely on and off throughout the day, with the highest amounts (generally 1-3") along and south of HWY 460.

Stay tuned, as the snow forecast will be updated as needed into this evening. Regardless of how much we receive, slick travel looks likely Friday and Friday night.

We look to dry out into Saturday, and the weekend looks cold but sunny with highs in the 20s and 30s! Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!