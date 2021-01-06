Senators Capito, Manchin respond to D.C. protest

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) responded to the protest today in Washington, D.C.

Senator Manchin responded with a statement saying, “We are okay and ready to get back to the Senate chamber to finish our work. These thugs cannot and will not run us off. We will continue to govern.”

Senator Capito responded on Twitter, saying, “This is the United States of America. This needs to stop right now. We don’t do this. It’s not who we are."

