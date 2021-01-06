Sixers top Wizards despite Beal’s record-tying 60 points

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bradley Beal matched a Washington single-game scoring record with 60 points. Joel Embiid had 38 points and Ben Simmons added a double-double in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 141-136 win over the Wizards. Beal sank a free throw with 4.4 seconds left to hit the mark. Beal went 20 of 25 from the floor, made 7 of 10 3-points, and was 13 of 15 from the free-throw line, matching former Wizard Gilbert Areanas for the franchise mark