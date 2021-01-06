Trump supporters rally near White House awaiting president

WASHINGTON (AP) - As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have lined up before sunrise Wednesday to show their support for President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud.

The president is expected to address the rally on the Ellipse, just south of the White House.

Trump's remarks will come just hours before members of the House and Senate gather at the Capitol to accept the vote of the Electoral College.

On Tuesday, protesters gathered in Freedom Plaza near the White House in opposition to the electoral vote.

The pro-Trump rallies have local officials and law enforcement bracing for potential violent street clashes.