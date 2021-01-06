Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

12:29 am Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Portsmouth Christian 48

Broad Run 64, Independence 40

Cape Henry Collegiate 82, Nansemond-Suffolk 40

Chancellor 70, Caroline 61

Charles City County High School 57, Franklin 52

Courtland 61, King George 56

Dominion 69, Lightridge 23

East Rockingham 56, Broadway 50

Fort Chiswell 56, Grayson County 32

Graham 64, Eastern Mennonite 49

Holston 55, Rural Retreat 36

Honaker 37, Hurley 18

J.I. Burton 66, Twin Springs 58

John Champe 64, Battlefield 55

Lee High 49, John Battle 46

Loudoun County 58, Tuscarora 57

Loudoun Valley 52, Heritage (Leesburg) 49

Madison County 60, Rappahannock County 44

Northwood 60, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56

Patriot 57, Osbourn 41

Ridgeview 51, Gate City 39

Riverbend 63, Massaponax 35

Rye Cove 55, Thomas Walker 37

Seton School 61, Eastern Mennonite 49

Spotswood 71, Turner Ashby 63

Union 71, Central – Wise 26

Unity Reed High Schoo 55, Osbourn Park 51

Waynesboro 56, Broadway 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albemarle vs. Louisa, ppd.

Alleghany vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.

Alleghany vs. James River-Midlothian, ppd.

Auburn vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.

Christiansburg vs. Abingdon, ccd.

Covington vs. Highland-Monterey, ppd.

Deep Creek vs. Hickory, ccd.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Narrows, ppd.

First Colonial vs. Bayside, ppd.

Franklin County vs. Staunton River, ppd.

Grassfield vs. Nansemond River, ppd.

Great Bridge vs. King’s Fork High School, ppd.

K&Q Central vs. Middlesex, ccd.

Kempsville vs. Frank Cox, ppd.

Lord Botetourt vs. William Byrd, ppd.

Northside vs. William Fleming, ppd.

Ocean Lakes vs. Kellam, ppd.

Parry McCluer vs. Craig County, ppd.

Pulaski County vs. Hidden Valley, ppd.

Richlands vs. Marion, ppd.

Rockbridge County vs. Harrisonburg, ccd.

Salem-Va. Beach vs. Princess Anne, ppd.

Spotsylvania vs. James Monroe, ppd.

Tallwood vs. Landstown, ppd.

West Potomac vs. Centreville, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bland County 45, Galax 41

Central – Wise 41, Union 38

Central Virginia Home School 57, Goochland 37

Chancellor 71, Caroline 27

Honaker 86, Hurley 25

John Champe 63, Battlefield 42

King George 40, Courtland 28

Lee High 49, John Battle 46

Loudoun County 47, Tuscarora 43, 2OT

Loudoun Valley 69, Heritage (Leesburg) 38

Marion 58, Richlands 48

Massaponax 68, Riverbend 47

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40, Northwood 24

Patriot 77, Osbourn 22

Spotswood 48, Turner Ashby 44

Thomas Walker 77, Rye Cove 26

Virginia High 65, Graham 32

West Potomac 53, Centreville 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abingdon vs. Christiansburg, ccd.

Deep Creek vs. Hickory, ccd.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Narrows, ppd.

First Colonial vs. Bayside, ppd.

Fort Chiswell vs. Grayson County, ppd.

Frank Cox vs. Kempsville, ppd.

Franklin County vs. Staunton River, ppd.

George Wythe-Richmond vs. Auburn, ppd.

Grassfield vs. Nansemond River, ppd.

Great Bridge vs. King’s Fork High School, ppd.

Holston vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.

K&Q Central vs. Middlesex, ccd.

Kellam vs. Ocean Lakes, ppd.

Lake Taylor vs. Churchland, ppd.

Landstown vs. Green Run, ppd.

Landstown vs. Tallwood, ppd.

Lord Botetourt vs. William Byrd, ppd.

Meadowbrook vs. Prince George, ccd.

Northside vs. William Fleming, ppd.

Parry McCluer vs. Craig County, ppd.

Poquoson vs. Smithfield, ccd.

Princess Anne vs. Salem-Va. Beach, ppd.

Pulaski County vs. Hidden Valley, ppd.

Rockbridge County vs. Harrisonburg, ccd.

Spotsylvania vs. James Monroe, ppd.

Warhill vs. Bruton, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

