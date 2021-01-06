Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Portsmouth Christian 48
Broad Run 64, Independence 40
Cape Henry Collegiate 82, Nansemond-Suffolk 40
Chancellor 70, Caroline 61
Charles City County High School 57, Franklin 52
Courtland 61, King George 56
Dominion 69, Lightridge 23
East Rockingham 56, Broadway 50
Fort Chiswell 56, Grayson County 32
Graham 64, Eastern Mennonite 49
Holston 55, Rural Retreat 36
Honaker 37, Hurley 18
J.I. Burton 66, Twin Springs 58
John Champe 64, Battlefield 55
Lee High 49, John Battle 46
Loudoun County 58, Tuscarora 57
Loudoun Valley 52, Heritage (Leesburg) 49
Madison County 60, Rappahannock County 44
Northwood 60, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56
Patriot 57, Osbourn 41
Ridgeview 51, Gate City 39
Riverbend 63, Massaponax 35
Rye Cove 55, Thomas Walker 37
Seton School 61, Eastern Mennonite 49
Spotswood 71, Turner Ashby 63
Union 71, Central – Wise 26
Unity Reed High Schoo 55, Osbourn Park 51
Waynesboro 56, Broadway 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albemarle vs. Louisa, ppd.
Alleghany vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.
Alleghany vs. James River-Midlothian, ppd.
Auburn vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.
Christiansburg vs. Abingdon, ccd.
Covington vs. Highland-Monterey, ppd.
Deep Creek vs. Hickory, ccd.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Narrows, ppd.
First Colonial vs. Bayside, ppd.
Franklin County vs. Staunton River, ppd.
Grassfield vs. Nansemond River, ppd.
Great Bridge vs. King’s Fork High School, ppd.
K&Q Central vs. Middlesex, ccd.
Kempsville vs. Frank Cox, ppd.
Lord Botetourt vs. William Byrd, ppd.
Northside vs. William Fleming, ppd.
Ocean Lakes vs. Kellam, ppd.
Parry McCluer vs. Craig County, ppd.
Pulaski County vs. Hidden Valley, ppd.
Richlands vs. Marion, ppd.
Rockbridge County vs. Harrisonburg, ccd.
Salem-Va. Beach vs. Princess Anne, ppd.
Spotsylvania vs. James Monroe, ppd.
Tallwood vs. Landstown, ppd.
West Potomac vs. Centreville, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bland County 45, Galax 41
Central – Wise 41, Union 38
Central Virginia Home School 57, Goochland 37
Chancellor 71, Caroline 27
Honaker 86, Hurley 25
John Champe 63, Battlefield 42
King George 40, Courtland 28
Lee High 49, John Battle 46
Loudoun County 47, Tuscarora 43, 2OT
Loudoun Valley 69, Heritage (Leesburg) 38
Marion 58, Richlands 48
Massaponax 68, Riverbend 47
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40, Northwood 24
Patriot 77, Osbourn 22
Spotswood 48, Turner Ashby 44
Thomas Walker 77, Rye Cove 26
Virginia High 65, Graham 32
West Potomac 53, Centreville 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abingdon vs. Christiansburg, ccd.
Deep Creek vs. Hickory, ccd.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Narrows, ppd.
First Colonial vs. Bayside, ppd.
Fort Chiswell vs. Grayson County, ppd.
Frank Cox vs. Kempsville, ppd.
Franklin County vs. Staunton River, ppd.
George Wythe-Richmond vs. Auburn, ppd.
Grassfield vs. Nansemond River, ppd.
Great Bridge vs. King’s Fork High School, ppd.
Holston vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.
K&Q Central vs. Middlesex, ccd.
Kellam vs. Ocean Lakes, ppd.
Lake Taylor vs. Churchland, ppd.
Landstown vs. Green Run, ppd.
Landstown vs. Tallwood, ppd.
Lord Botetourt vs. William Byrd, ppd.
Meadowbrook vs. Prince George, ccd.
Northside vs. William Fleming, ppd.
Parry McCluer vs. Craig County, ppd.
Poquoson vs. Smithfield, ccd.
Princess Anne vs. Salem-Va. Beach, ppd.
Pulaski County vs. Hidden Valley, ppd.
Rockbridge County vs. Harrisonburg, ccd.
Spotsylvania vs. James Monroe, ppd.
Warhill vs. Bruton, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/