Virginia tax preparer sentenced for filing false returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Virginia tax return preparer was sentenced to 27 months in prison for filing false returns. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia says between 2014 and 2018, Angela Harper of Newport News prepared tax returns that claimed fraudulent credits and deductions in order to get her clients bigger refunds. Harper did not sign the returns to give the impression that her clients actually did the work. In all, prosecutors say Harper filed more than 400 false tax returns which cost the IRS more than $700,000.