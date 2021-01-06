Wade Center helping students maintain “A” Honor Roll status in midst of pandemic

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVVA)- One non-profit is making sure that students stay on top of their education during the midst of the pandemic.

One student who attends the Wade Center has maintained an "A" Honor Roll status. His name is 9-year-old Zalen Ward.

The third grader's grandmother says she's grateful for the center's continuing efforts with her grandson's success and future.

"The education that they are getting here, the help that they are getting at the Wade Center it is marvelous. I don't understand how they're doing it. I admire them. I say give them their flowers while they are living, because they deserve it. Our kids deserve the best care they can get and they are getting it with the Wade Center," Barbara Ward, Zalen's grandmother said.

Zalen attends Bluefield Intermediate, and says his favorite subject is math.