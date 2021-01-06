Washington in playoffs after tumultuous, whirlwind months

The Washington Football Team has gone through a name change, allegations of workplace misconduct, new coach Ron Rivera’s cancer battle, an ownership struggle in court and three quarterbacks all in the past several months to reach this point. Rivera and Co. are now in the playoffs looking to add another chapter to a whirlwind journey for an organization already infamous for soap opera-level drama. The franchise formerly known as the Redskins has experienced highs and lows on and off the field since July. Next up is a home game — without fans because of the pandemic — against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.