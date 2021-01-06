West Virginia delegate records himself storming U.S. Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia lawmaker took video of himself and dozens of supporters of President Trump rushing into the U.S. Capitol building. The video was deleted off his social media page later Wednesday. The footage shows Republican Del. Derrick Evans wearing a helmet and clamoring at the door of the Capitol to breach the building. The speaker of the House of Delegates, Roger Hanshaw, said Evans will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues about his actions. Over 800 people have signed an online petition calling for him to be removed from office.