West Virginia woman pleads guilty in wire fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia woman has pleaded guilty in a wire fraud scheme.

Lois Brotherton of Charleston entered the plea in federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

She also agreed to pay $48,500 in restitution.

Brotherton faces up to 20 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for April 7.

Prosecutors say Brotherton once provided bookkeeping and accounting services to a now-dissolved Kanawha County nonprofit group.

In 2019, Brotherton asked a co-conspirator to write her checks from the group's bank account.

To conceal the missing funds, prosecutors say the co-conspirator allegedly transferred money from companies for which she provided accounting services.

The transfers were done without the companies' knowledge.