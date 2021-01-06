West Virginia woman pleads guilty in wire fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has pleaded guilty in a wire fraud scheme. Lois Brotherton of Charleston entered the plea in federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She also agreed to pay $48,500 in restitution. Brotherton faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for April 7. Prosecutors say Brotherton once provided bookkeeping and accounting services to a now-dissolved Kanawha County nonprofit group. In 2019, Brotherton asked a co-conspirator to write her checks from the group’s bank account. To conceal the missing funds, prosecutors say the co-conspirator allegedly transferred money from companies for which she provided accounting services. The transfers were done without the companies’ knowledge.