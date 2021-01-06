WVU extends spectator restrictions to late January

MORGANTOWN. W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia University, in coordination with local and state health officials, have announced that no fans will be allowed at home indoor athletic events through January 24.

The university cited a spike in recent COVID-19 cases in the state for the extension.

"We continue to be disappointed not to allow fans at our home indoor events, but quite frankly, COVID-19 is not yet under control," Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said in a statement. "We know that our hospitals and medical professionals continue to be very busy in managing this pandemic, and it is just not safe right now for our fans, staff, student-athletes and community to welcome spectators at our home events. We can't wait for the day when that will not be the case."

Essential personnel, as well as family and guests of players and coaches will still be allowed to attend.

Capacity for future events will be announced at a later date.