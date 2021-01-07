Brady vs. Young showdown highlights Buccaneers at Washington

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Chase Young couldn’t contain his excitement about facing Tom Brady in the first round of the playoffs. He’ll get that chance Saturday night when NFC East champion Washington goes up against Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a home underdog. Brady will be looking to add to his six-time Super Bowl champion legacy playing his 42nd NFL playoff game and first not in a New England Patriots uniform. Young will be suiting up for his first after a stellar rookie season. The Buccaneers have many advantages, and it’ll likely take Washington’s pass rush getting to Brady early and often to have a chance.