Dry for Thursday; snow arrives for some on Friday

Our Thursday is precipitation free as high pressure stays nearby. Temperatures to start the day are cool hitting in the 20s, but wind chill values are in the teens for a few spots. Warmer temperatures are expected today with highs reaching the 40s.

An increase in cloud cover will occur this evening and overnight out in front of our next weather system. A low pressure system will glide through mainly staying down to our south, but giving us precipitation tomorrow. Precipitation will be in the form of primarily snow with some rain mixed in. Some models are showing snow moving in as early as tomorrow morning around 4-6AM.

So far looks like areas south of 460 have the best opportunity for snow accumulation. Farther south, into the VA/NC border, has the best opportunity for higher totals. Our area in particular isn't too impressive, but light accumulations are possible!

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued to begin at 12AM Friday and continue until 12AM Saturday.

Wythe county may see 2-4 inches. Along and south of 460 1-3 inches. Trace to one inch for everywhere else. The 1-3 inch line may shift with more model runs. So Bluefield and Princeton for example are in that sharp cut off zone where they could see a trace or up to three inches. Keep that in mind if you live near highway 460.

Snow showers will taper off overnight Friday. High pressure works in again for the weekend keeping us dry with mostly sunny skies. A tad cool during the weekend though with highs for most only in the 30s.

Our eyes are on another rain/snow system for early next week. More details to come!