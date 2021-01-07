Evans, No. 2 Louisville women survive test at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 22 points, including four in the final 1:07, and No. 2 Louisville slipped past Virginia Tech 71-67. Evans hit 11 of 22 shots from the floor and made a critical steal in the waning moments for the Cardinals, who survived their toughest test of the season. Hailey Van Lith added 15 points, including two free throws with 4.2 seconds left to seal the win. Aisha Sheppard paced Virginia Tech with 20 points. The Hokies rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to take the lead, but couldn’t hold on and lost their third straight.