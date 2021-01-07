Skip to Content

Garland not the first judge to answer president’s call

WASHINGTON (AP) — Merrick Garland is joining a small club, including a couple of Supreme Court justices, who gave up lifetime jobs as a federal judge because a president, or soon-to-be president, asked them to. The 68-year-old Garland, Joe Biden’s pick for attorney general, said the chance to run the Justice Department was too good to refuse. If confirmed by the Senate, he would move a few short blocks west on Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Washington from the courthouse where he has served on the federal appeals court since 1997. 

