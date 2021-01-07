Skip to Content

Graham earns hardwood sweep over county rival Tazewell

(WVVA) - Both the G-Girls and G-Men came out on top in their respective matchups against the Bulldogs on Thursday night.

In Tazewell, Graham's Meah Roberts would sink a go-ahead bucket with less than two minutes to play to give the visitors a lead. Stella Gunter blocked the last Lady Bulldog attempt with just seconds remaining to secure the 45-43 win.

Elle Gunter turned in a 15 point, 22 rebound performance for the G-Girls as they picked up their first win on the season.

In Bluefield, the Graham boys were led by senior Nick Owens. He hit five first-half threes, en route to a 78-58 victory.

Owens finished with 20 points, while Zach Dales chipped in 12 points.

Bryson McCall led the Bulldogs with 16 points in the loss.

Nick Dugan

Sports Director

