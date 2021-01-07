‘Great damage’: Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is being scolded and blamed for Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol. Hawley’s political mentor, former Sen. John Danforth, says supporting him was the “worst decision” he’s ever made. The 41-year-old first-term senator has rapidly emerged as one of President Donald Trump’s most loyal backers in Congress, and he staged an Electoral College challenge that became the focus of a violent siege of the Capitol. He may be among the most tarnished by the events of Jan. 6 for years to come. One home-state newspaper editorial board declared he has “blood on his hands.”