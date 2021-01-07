Greenbrier County GOP leaders react to alleged election fraud

GREENBRIER COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) -President - elect Joe Biden's win was certified on Thursday morning, despite the choas in the Capitol encouraged by President Trump's repeated claims of voter fraud.

It's a message that is resonating with his supporters, and local GOP leaders are reacting to these claims.

GOP leaders in Greenbrier County believe that fifty percent of the country believes the election was fraudulent.

Ben Anderson, the chairman of the Republican Committee in Greenbrier County, believes an investigation into the 2020 presidential election needs to take place to debunk fraud in future Presidential elections.

"Before this next election in 2022, and the next presidential election in 2024 occurs, we need to have a full audit and appointed commission and a full scale investigation of these individual discrepancies," said Anderson.

Barry Bruce, a Representative for the West Virginia state house, believes that the key to realizing if the election is fraudulent is understanding how elections operate.

"We have to analyze our election system that's the number one foundation of our country and our constitution and valid elections," said Bruce.

Both GOP leaders agree investigations need to be done before the next election.

No matter what they think it will take to prevent claims of fraud, both Anderson and Bruce agree, the actions on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, reflect a small portion of the republican party.