J. Michael Myer, WVa newspaper executive editor, dies

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — The executive editor of The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register newspapers in West Virginia has died. The Intelligencer reports 69-year-old J. Michael Myer died Wednesday at Wheeling Hospital. No cause of death was given. Myer’s newspaper career spanned 46 years, including the past 23 years as executive editor. He wrote editorials and columns that focused on local and state issues. Before becoming executive editor, Myer served as editor of the News-Register, starting in 1991. Wheeling newspaper general manager Perry Nardo says Myer understood the importance of his profession and how his words impacted the lives of many people.