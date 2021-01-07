Lady Blues beat by Belmont Abbey at home

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In their first contest of the 2021 calendar year, and just the third official game of this season, the Bluefield State women dropped an 84-66 decision to Belmont Abbey.

The visitors scored the first nine points of the contest, prompting a quick BSC timeout. The Crusaders led by nine points after the first quarter, but the Lady Blues chipped away.

The Belmont Abbey lead shrunk to as little as five, but that is about as close as it got.

The Crusaders' Brittany Autry led all scorers with 19 points. Bluefield State's Eden Billups-Campbell finished with 18 points.

The Lady Blues will travel to Belmont Abbey for a 2 p.m. tip-off on Saturday.