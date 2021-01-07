Local residents in D.C. describe chaos at Capitol

WASHINGTON (WVVA) - A group from Beckley and Saint Albans were in Washington D.C. on Wednesday as the chaos in the Capitol unfolded.

Kirk Fletcher, Rebecca Bennett and other locals say they went to Washington D.C. to support and see President Donald Trump.

But nothing could have prepared them for what they experienced, trying to dodge tear gas as they walked away.

The group said they never went inside the Capitol building, but stayed on the perimeter to watch as protesters breached the capitol.

"I was not ready for a whole bunch of people to storm the Capitol,” Fletcher, of St. Albans, said on the phone. “That's not what I was there for. I was there to have my voice heard. I had people urging us to go up to the Capitol and I said that not what I'm here to do - to spend the night in a DC jail."

Beckett described her encounter with tear gas.

"When that tear gas whopped over my face, I never ever experienced that before,” Beckett, of Beckley, said during a phone interview. “That was nasty and we ran in the other direction. I was like, ‘What the heck’. That's definitely an experience for the grandkids after I'm dead and gone."

The group says as soon as they were notified of the 6 p.m. curfew over their cell phones, they walked away from the Capitol.