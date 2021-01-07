Mass vaccination event proves to be a success

MERCER COUNTY, W.v. (WVVA) -- Public health leaders say they've learned lessons from the mass vaccination event where hundreds of elderly people didn't get their vaccinations earlier this week.

Steven Stefancic, the medical director of the Mercer County Health Department, stresses the emphasis on future prepration. "If you don't have organization, it's very hard to have a successful clinic, and that's something we've worked very hard for this go-around."

The Brushfork Armory was the site for the event. The health department, with the help of state police and local law enforcement, as well as emergency personel, took a systematic approach to administering 400 to 600 doses of the Moderma vaccine to those who were age eighty and above.

These strides taken to keep the event organized did not go unnoticed by those attending.

Dolly Reed of Mercer County, said says her morning was fairly easy-going at the armory. "Well, I see no chaos here, and it seems to be running smoothly, no problems at all."



"It's a lot more organized than it was the other day, so I think it's going pretty smooth so far," said Chip Simmons of Mercer County, echoing the same sentiments of a smooth day.

For Mary Lou Robinette, who received the vaccine, it was worth the wait.

"I never thought I would be getting a vaccination in January. I didn't think they would have it ready by then; but I'm happy."

Stefancic says that compared to the events from earlier in the week, the second vaccination event was quite the success.

"There are areas that have gone very well today, we're going to repeat that," said Stefancic. "There are areas that have honestly gone seamlessly, we're going to repeat that. We're also going to share what has gone well with the rest of the state."