More demand Illinois congresswoman who cited Hitler resign

CHICAGO (AP) — A growing number of Democrats are calling for the resignation of U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, a newly sworn-in Republican who quoted Adolf Hitler at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol this week. U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Marie Newman, all Illinois Democrats, on Thursday called for Miller to immediately step down. State legislators are circulating a petition urging her resignation. Miller’s spokeswoman hasn’t returned calls seeking comment, but the group that hosted the event where Miller spoke says the comments were taken out of context and that Miller is owed an apology.