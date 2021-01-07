New Mercedes screen to stretch nearly full width of car

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The new electric sedan from Mercedes will replace the conventional dashboard with a screen that extends almost the width of the car. The MBUX Hyperscreen will use artificial intelligence to learn driver habits so it can make only what’s needed available without scrolling through menus. The CEO of parent company Daimler, Ola Kallenius, says the new EQS model coming later this year will show the company’s skills at digitalization and electrification, two trends shaking up the industry. The EQS is the electric counterpart to the Mercedes conventionally powered S-Class. It is one of four battery-powered models coming this year as German carmakers seek to challenge Tesla.