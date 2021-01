Fourth-ranked Texas aced its first road test of the season when it went into Allen Fieldhouse last weekend and bludgeoned then-No. 3 Kansas. Now, the Longhorns head back on the road Saturday to face No. 14 West Virginia. Elsewhere, No. 6 Kansas and Oklahoma meet in a marquee CBS matchup amid the NFL’s wild-card weekend, and second-ranked Baylor heads to TCU before its own game against the Mountaineers next week.