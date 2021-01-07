Police: Man arrested following shooting of deputy, 2 others

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a man has been arrested on 11 felony charges following a weekend shooting that left two civilians and a sheriff’s deputy hurt at a Walmart store. The Washington Post reported Thursday that the man who was charged is Steven E. Thodos of Sterling. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Thodos faces multiple charges that include two counts of attempted first-degree murder. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon when police said that two employees confronted a man who they believed had stolen items. Authorities said he fired multiple rounds from a gun that struck one deputy and the two store employees. Authorities said the sheriff’s deputy remains hospitalized in stable but serious condition.