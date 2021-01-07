Ranked teams meet as No. 14 WVU hosts No. 4 Texas

No. 4 Texas (9-1, 3-0) vs. No. 14 West Virginia (9-3, 2-2)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams meet as No. 4 Texas visits No. 14 West Virginia in a Big 12 showdown. Texas has two wins and one loss against ranked opponents this season, while West Virginia has won one of its three games against ranked teams.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Matt Coleman III and Courtney Ramey have led the Longhorns. Coleman is averaging 13.7 points and 4.6 assists while Ramey is putting up 13.3 points per game. The Mountaineers have been led by Derek Culver and Miles McBride. Culver has averaged 13.8 points and 10.3 rebounds while McBride has put up 15.3 points and 4.2 assists per game.

BIG 12 IMPROVEMENT: The Longhorns have scored 75.8 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 74.4 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MATT: Coleman has connected on 36.4 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 87.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: West Virginia has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 59.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mountaineers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Longhorns. West Virginia has an assist on 43 of 84 field goals (51.2 percent) across its past three outings while Texas has assists on 32 of 84 field goals (38.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big 12 teams. The Mountaineers have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.

