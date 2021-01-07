Richmond, George Mason meet in conference play

Richmond (8-3, 2-1) vs. George Mason (5-4, 1-2)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits George Mason in an A10 matchup. Both teams last played on Wednesday. Richmond got past Rhode Island by seven, while George Mason fell to VCU, 66-61.

SUPER SENIORS: Richmond has relied heavily on its seniors. Grant Golden, Blake Francis, Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo have combined to account for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Spiders points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Golden has directly created 42 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last three games. Golden has 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Patriots are 5-0 when holding opponents to 43.5 percent or worse from the field, and 0-4 when opponents shoot better than that. The Spiders are 6-0 when converting on at least 75 percent of its free throws and 2-3 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Spiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Patriots. George Mason has 40 assists on 77 field goals (51.9 percent) across its past three contests while Richmond has assists on 45 of 83 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond has committed a turnover on just 15.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all A10 teams. The Spiders have turned the ball over only 10.9 times per game this season and just 8.3 times per game over their last three games.

