Snow showers will close out the work week

Cloud cover will continue to increase this evening ahead of an incoming area of low pressure approaching us from the southwest. While the low itself will pass to our south, since we're just on the northern side of this system, we'll have enough cold air and moisture in place for on-and-off snow showers into Friday.

Overnight, temp will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. We could see a few early snow showers/flurries after sundown tonight, but most of the wintry precip will hold off until after midnight, into the early hours of Friday morning. Throughout the day, and especially along and south of HWY 460 (nearer to the center of low pressure itself), some light accumulations of snow will be possible.

SLICK AREAS will be likely in certain areas, especially early tomorrow morning and late tomorrow night with any re-freezing. During the day Friday, high temps will be in the 30s, creeping above freezing for many - this means not all snow will stick and/or will melt some during the day.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for WYTHE COUNTY from midnight tonight until midnight Friday night.

Snow showers will gradually taper off Friday evening, and we should have dry, sunny, but chilly weather in store for the weekend. Several more chances of rain and/or snow look possible into next week.