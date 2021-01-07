Suspect kills 2, wounds 3 and then kills himself in Virginia

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Police say a northern Virginia man shot and killed a family member and wounded three others before fleeing and fatally shooting a passing motorist. The suspect then shot and killed himself. Prince William County Police say they were alerted Wednesday at 6 p.m. to a domestic shooting in Manassas. Police say 21-year-old Asa Mitchell shot and killed a family member, 55-year-old Eric Mitchell. Three other family members, a 76-year-old woman, a 56-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, were also shot but are expect to survive. Authorities say Mitchell fled the scene and drove to Delaplane in neighboring Fauquier County, where he crashed his car and then shot and killed a motorist.