‘There was blood everywhere from the woman who had been shot’: Mercer County man attends Pro-Trump rally, shares story

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - People traveled near and far to attend the Pro-Trump Rally in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, including at least one person from Mercer County.

There were other native West Virginians on hand as well. WVVA spoke with them about what the chaos at the Capitol looked like from their vantage points.

Jeff James was one of thousands who participated in Wednesday's Pro-Trump rally. He traveled from Mercer County to D.C. and says the day started out just fine, and then it took a turn.

"The way I knew something bad was going on is, this isn't an exaggeration, there was about 20 police cars that passed me going to the Capitol," said Jeff James.

"I did see some people have holes in their pants, and I asked them what it was from, and they said it was from a flash grenade," said Jeff James. "I saw one guy have one of the police shields, posing for pictures with it."

That wasn't the most shocking sight he says he saw.

"I think probably the most disturbing thing for me was when I actually got to the outside, not inside but the outside, there was blood everywhere from the woman who had been shot. They had took her out one of the side doors, the ambulance did, and there was a trail of blood behind it," said Jeff James.

James says the clear sign blood was spilled didn't stop people from entering the Capitol.

"This was very strange to me because it's supposed to be one of the most secure buildings in the country and as people say there was no law and order. There was very little police presence," said Jeff James.

James and others WVVA spoke to say people were also climbing on scaffolding.

"The people that were up on the scaffolding were sort of egging people on to go forward, but at that point there was no where to go forward," said Rob James.

Pam and Rob James are West Virginia natives, and they say despite Wednesday's violence, they're taking away a different picture.

"We just saw Americans coming together. just like West Virginians know everybody, and they don't meet a stranger, everybody we spoke to (Wednesday) was very gracious, and we were just there to support our country," said Pam James.

As for Jeff James, he says it's time for this nation to come together. That's why he also talked to Trump protesters along the way to the Capitol.

"All around it's not what you would think, people clashing, fighting, none of that," said Jeff James. "It was positive emotions, and both sides agree. we need to do something for our kids' generation."