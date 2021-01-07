Tom Brady’s 11-5 Bucs at Alex Smith’s 7-9 Washington in NFC

Tom Brady has appeared in an NFL-record 41 playoff games but it will be his first for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they play at Washington in the NFC’s wild-card round. First-year coach Ron Rivera led Washington to the NFC East title despite a 7-9 record. Brady, who quarterbacked New England to six Super Bowl titles, ranks first on the career playoff list with 30 wins and 73 TD passes. Washington quarterback Alex Smith returned to action after nearly two full years away because of a broken leg. Washington went 0-3 in his first three starts this season, 5-0 in his last five.