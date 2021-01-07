Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 65, Cumberland 43
Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Norfolk Christian School 58
Carroll County 53, Galax 37
Colgan 38, Gar-Field 35
Grafton 52, York 47
Hopewell 79, Dinwiddie 43
James River-Midlothian 53, Manchester 52
Lloyd Bird 85, Midlothian 55
McLean 72, Langley 65
New Kent 65, Tabb 60
Norfolk Collegiate 55, Peninsula Catholic 49
Park View-Sterling 46, Lightridge 39
Petersburg 67, Meadowbrook 49
Potomac Falls 72, Woodgrove 34
Powhatan 64, Clover Hill 63
Riverside 51, Freedom (South Riding) 46
Skyline 83, Manassas Park 71
South Lakes 47, Herndon 39
Stone Bridge 69, Briar Woods 55
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 61, Page County 39
William Monroe 51, Woodstock Central 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bath County vs. Buffalo Gap, ccd.
Blacksburg vs. Salem, ppd.
Bruton vs. Warhill, ccd.
Chilhowie vs. Eastside, ccd.
Colonial Forge vs. Riverbend, ccd.
Forest Park vs. Woodbridge, ccd.
Giles vs. Glenvar, ppd.
Glenvar vs. Alleghany, ppd.
James Monroe vs. Culpeper, ccd.
Marion vs. Northwood, ppd.
Martinsville vs. GW-Danville, ppd.
Monacan vs. Cosby, ppd.
North Cross vs. Va. Episcopal, ppd.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Cave Spring, ccd.
Prince George vs. Thomas Dale, ccd.
Roanoke Catholic vs. William Fleming, ppd.
Warren County vs. George Mason, ppd.
West Springfield vs. Fairfax, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carroll County 59, Galax 7
Cumberland 45, Altavista 31
Forest Park 61, Woodbridge 44
George Mason 50, Warren County 26
George Wythe-Wytheville 68, Graham 33
James River-Midlothian 53, Manchester 52
James Robinson 62, Lake Braddock 39
Langley 42, McLean 29
Lightridge 33, Park View-Sterling 23
Luray 40, Strasburg 29
Marion 63, Northwood 22
Monacan 68, Cosby 55
Norfolk Christian School 28, Atlantic Shores Christian 22
Osbourn Park 53, Colgan 50
Radford 51, James River-Buchanan 3
Skyline 48, Manassas Park 8
South Lakes 69, Herndon 57
Stone Bridge 52, Briar Woods 34
West Springfield 44, Fairfax 10
Woodgrove 52, Potomac Falls 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Buffalo Gap vs. Bath County, ccd.
Cave Spring vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ccd.
Chilhowie vs. Eastside, ppd.
Culpeper vs. James Monroe, ccd.
GW-Danville vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Glenvar vs. Giles, ppd.
Hickory vs. Oscar Smith, ccd.
Salem vs. Blacksburg, ppd.
Washington-Lee vs. Yorktown, ppd.
William Fleming vs. Roanoke Catholic, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/