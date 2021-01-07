West Virginia American Water Launches Online Emergency Reporting

Charleston, W.Va. (WVVA) – West Virginia American Water announced today that customers can now report a water outage, leak, or other water emergency online.

Eliminating the need to report an emergency by phone, customers can now notify the company through the West Virginia American Water website or through the company’s online customer portal, MyWater.

“We’re committed to providing exceptional customer service and offering a variety of communication channels to meet our customers’ preferences,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water.

“When our customers experience a water service outage or other emergency, we know they need to reach us quickly and may not want or be in a position to pick up the phone. By providing an online platform to report emergencies, customers can now notify us of a water service outage or emergency within minutes using their preferred method.”

All West Virginia American Water customers are encouraged to establish an online account through the company’s MyWater portal.

This platform allows customers to track water usage, see real-time alert notifications for their service area, set up paperless billing, pay bills online and more.

By creating a MyWater account, customers have the ability to report a water emergency online for their specific residence.

Customers must have a MyWater account and log in to the account to report a water service outage or emergency at their residence.

Even without a MyWater account, anyone can report an emergency that is not at a specific residence, such as a fire hydrant leak or a water main break in the street, through the “Report Emergency” button at the top of the company’s website or at emergency.amwater.com.

Since its launch in early December, nearly 100 emergencies have been reported and addressed by West Virginia American Water through the online reporting feature.

The new platform has been so successful that the company is planning more enhancements to its functionality in the future.

For more information, visit westvirginiaamwater.com.