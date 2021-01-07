William & Mary looks for home win vs Delaware

Delaware (3-4, 1-1) vs. William & Mary (2-5, 0-2)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary looks for its sixth straight win over Delaware at Kaplan Arena. The last victory for the Fightin’ Blue Hens at William & Mary was a 73-70 win on Feb. 14, 2015.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Delaware has leaned on senior leadership this year while William & Mary has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Fightin’ Blue Hens, seniors Dylan Painter, Ryan Allen and Ebby Asamoah have scored 52 percent of the team’s points this season, including 63 percent of all Fightin’ Blue Hens points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Luke Loewe, Connor Kochera and Yuri Covington have collectively scored 56 percent of William & Mary’s points this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Loewe has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all William & Mary field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tribe have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Fightin’ Blue Hens. William & Mary has 38 assists on 59 field goals (64.4 percent) across its past three outings while Delaware has assists on 32 of 57 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware as a team has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among CAA teams.

