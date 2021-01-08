Global shares climb on Wall Street rally, stimulus hopes

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are rising on hopes for additional economic stimulus after the U.S. Congress confirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. Benchmarks in France, Germany and Britain rose in early Friday trading. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 2.4% to close at 28,139.03, its highest finish in more than 30 years, as the government’s declaration of a state of emergency, meant to curb surging coronavirus cases, did little to dampen market optimism. South Korean and Australian shares rose. Hong Kong’s index gained but Shanghai shares fell. The overnight surge to record highs on Wall Street buoyed global sentiments.