Biden doesn’t take position on Trump’s possible impeachment

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden says President Donald Trump isn’t “fit for the job,” but he repeatedly refused to endorse growing Democratic calls that he be impeached for a second time. Biden’s comments Friday followed a meeting between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her chamber’s Democratic caucus to consider impeachment proceedings after a mob of Trump supporters overran the Capitol. Biden says, “I’ve thought for a long, long time that President Trump wasn’t fit for the job.” He added that, if there were six months remaining in Trump’s term, “We should be doing whatever it took” to force the president from office. But Biden says he’s now focused on taking office himself.